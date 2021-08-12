 Skip to main content

Energy Focus Stock Plummets After 37% Decline In Q2 Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
  • Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOIreported a second-quarter FY21 sales decline of 37.8% year-on-year, to $2.10 million, missing the analyst consensus of $3.75 million.
  • Gross profit declined 70% Y/Y to $0.4 million, and the margin was 18.9%, versus 40.3% last year.
  • Operating expenses increased by 16% Y/Y to $2.6 million. The operating loss widened to $(2.2) million.
  • The company held $1.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $(1.99) million. Loss per share was $(0.59).
  • "Our second-quarter results were impacted by the military market that experienced funding delays and from the continued weakness in our commercial lighting retrofit market, although we have already seen a few orders so far in the third quarter that we believe represent opportunities delayed from the first half of 2021," said Chairman and CEO James Tu.
  • Energy Focus anticipates the military market to improve in the second half of the year as funding becomes available.
  • Price Action: EFOI shares traded lower by 16.4% at $3.01 on the last check Thursday.

