Why Did Xunlei Stock Plunge 8% After Q2 Earnings?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
  • Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNETreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 24.5% year-on-year to $55.2 million. Revenue improved 3.6% Q/Q.
  • Segments: Cloud computing and other internet value-added services revenues increased 5.8% Q/Q to $28.9 million; Subscription revenues rose 3% Q/Q to $22.7 million; Online advertising revenues decreased 8.7% Q/Q to $3.5 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 650 bps Y/Y to 52.5%. The margin declined 120 bps Q/Q due to decreased revenues of the higher-margin online advertising. At the same time, the costs rose 9.4% Y/Y due to increased revenue-sharing prices of live streaming business and bandwidth costs.
  • It posted a positive non-GAAP operating margin of 0.2% and a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00.
  • Xunlei held $245 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Xunlei met its revenue guidance and delivered total revenues of $55.2 million for Q2 2021, with growth primarily in its live streaming and subscription businesses.
  • Xunlei entered the last phase of completing its headquarters and research center under construction. 
  • It is forging cooperation with a leading domestic university to develop critical technologies for extensive data asset management based on decentralized networking technology.
  • Price Action: XNET shares closed lower by 8.37% at $3.72 on Thursday.

