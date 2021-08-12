Why Did Xunlei Stock Plunge 8% After Q2 Earnings?
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 24.5% year-on-year to $55.2 million. Revenue improved 3.6% Q/Q.
- Segments: Cloud computing and other internet value-added services revenues increased 5.8% Q/Q to $28.9 million; Subscription revenues rose 3% Q/Q to $22.7 million; Online advertising revenues decreased 8.7% Q/Q to $3.5 million.
- The gross margin expanded 650 bps Y/Y to 52.5%. The margin declined 120 bps Q/Q due to decreased revenues of the higher-margin online advertising. At the same time, the costs rose 9.4% Y/Y due to increased revenue-sharing prices of live streaming business and bandwidth costs.
- It posted a positive non-GAAP operating margin of 0.2% and a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Xunlei held $245 million in cash and equivalents.
- Xunlei met its revenue guidance and delivered total revenues of $55.2 million for Q2 2021, with growth primarily in its live streaming and subscription businesses.
- Xunlei entered the last phase of completing its headquarters and research center under construction.
- It is forging cooperation with a leading domestic university to develop critical technologies for extensive data asset management based on decentralized networking technology.
- Price Action: XNET shares closed lower by 8.37% at $3.72 on Thursday.
