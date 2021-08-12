 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nikola Secures $2M Grant From US DOE To Advance Autonomous Refueling Technologies
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Nikola Secures $2M Grant From US DOE To Advance Autonomous Refueling Technologies
  • Electric vehicle manufacturer Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has secured an approximate $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy aimed at facilitating its research into autonomous refueling technologies for future hydrogen fueling stations.
  • The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Transportation Office under the recently announced Hydrogen and Fuel Cells R&D.
  • "This funding is essential to advance key hydrogen fueling technologies that can improve the overall efficiency of fuel-cell commercial vehicles while maintaining the safety and reliability standards required," said Pablo Koziner, president, Energy and Commercial, Nikola.
  • Price Action: NKLA shares are trading lower by 0.60% at $9.94 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKLA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock In Workhorse, Nikola, Virgin Galactic Or Upstart?
Alta Equipment Inks Dealer Agreement With Nikola
Analyzing Nikola's Unusual Options Activity
If You Invested $1,000 In Nikola Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Milton's Sell-Off: Indicted Nikola Founder Dumps 7M Shares, Transfers 600,000 Others
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Travel General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com