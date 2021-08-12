Nikola Secures $2M Grant From US DOE To Advance Autonomous Refueling Technologies
- Electric vehicle manufacturer Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has secured an approximate $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy aimed at facilitating its research into autonomous refueling technologies for future hydrogen fueling stations.
- The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Transportation Office under the recently announced Hydrogen and Fuel Cells R&D.
- "This funding is essential to advance key hydrogen fueling technologies that can improve the overall efficiency of fuel-cell commercial vehicles while maintaining the safety and reliability standards required," said Pablo Koziner, president, Energy and Commercial, Nikola.
