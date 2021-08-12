Celsius Holdings Stock Falls After Q2 Results
- Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 116% year-on-year, to $65.07 million, beating the analyst consensus of $53.47 million.
- Domestic revenue increased 157% Y/Y, and International rose 25%.
- Gross profit of $28.2 million rose 117%, and profit margin of 43.4% Y/Y expanded by ten basis points.
- Operating expenses rose 109.5% Y/Y to $24.6 million.
- The operating margin was 5.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 188.3% to $3.6 million.
- The company held $83.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 million increased 204% Y/Y.
- EPS of $0.05 beat the analyst consensus of $0.02.
- Celsius Holdings disclosed in a regulatory filing that a class-action lawsuit filed by Daniel Prescod in 2019 against the company was given the motion to certify the case as a class action on August 2, 2021. The plaintiff asserts the company's use of citric acid in its products while claiming no preservatives were used.
- Celsius Holdings said it does not use citric acid as a preservative in its products but rather as a flavoring.
- Price Action: CELH shares are trading lower by 3.73% at $74.91 on the last check Thursday.
