 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Azek Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Sales Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Share:
Azek Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Sales Outlook
  • Azek Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) reported third-quarter sales growth of 46.4% year-over-year to $327.45 million, beating the consensus of $291.53 million.
  • Sales by segments: Residential $291.2 million (+51.2% Y/Y) and Commercial $36.2 million (+16.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.26 from $0.05 in 3Q20, beating consensus estimates of $0.23.
  • The gross margin contracted by 100 bps to 32.6%, and on an adjusted basis contracted by 290 bps to 37.9%
  • The operating income increased to $34.8 million from $7.97 million a year ago, and the margin expanded by 706 bps to 10.6%.
  • Azek generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $118.73 million, compared to $11.29 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 25.8% Y/Y to $72.72 million, and margin contracted by 360 bps to 22.2%.
  • The company had cash and cash equivalents of $220.5 million and ~$145.6 million available for future borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility. Total debt was $467.7 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Q4 Outlook: Azek expects consolidated net sales growth of 22% - 27% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 19% - 25% Y/Y.
  • FY21 Outlook: Azek expects consolidated net sales growth of 28% - 30% (prior 23% - 26%), Adjusted EBITDA growth of 27% - 29% (prior 25% - 29%).
  • Price Action: AZEK shares are trading higher by 9.25% at $40.97 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZEK)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com