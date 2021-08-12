 Skip to main content

Cano Health Stock Jumps Premarket On Annual Guidance Hike
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:53am   Comments
  • Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) has announced Q2 revenue of $393.2 million, +130% Y/Y, compared to $171.20 million a year ago, driven by acquisitions and membership growth.
  • The total membership of 156,038, including Medicare capitated members, reached 111,866, +57% and 54%, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $24.8 million from $16.2 million a year ago. Reported net income of $4.9 million compared to a net loss of $11.0 million.
  • The medical claims expense ratio was 77.0%, compared to 73.0% in Q1 FY21, due to the inclusion of Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) members who we initially expect to have higher medical costs, and, to a lesser extent, by higher elective procedure utilization and costs related to COVID-19.
  • Cano Health had $319 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the quarter.
  • FY21 Guidance: Cano increased membership guidance to approximately 215,000, up from 205,000 - 210,000 previously.
  • It expects revenue of about $1.6 billion, better than consensus and guidance of $1.5 billion. It forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $115 million versus $110 million previously and reaffirms to open 15 to 20 de novo medical centers in 2021
  • FY22 Guidance: Cano sees sales of $2.5 billion - $2.6 billion (consensus $2.15 billion), an increase from the prior guidance of approximately $2.23 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $165 million - $170 million, up from the prior outlook of $150 million.
  • Price Action: CANO shares are up 12.10% at $11.95 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

