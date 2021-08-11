 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CAE Q1 Revenue Surges 37%, Expects Strong Growth In FY22
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
CAE Q1 Revenue Surges 37%, Expects Strong Growth In FY22
  • CAE INC (NYSE: CAE) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 37% year-over-year to C$752.7 million.
  • Sales by segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions C$432.9 million (+75% Y/Y); Defence and Security C$288.2 million (+3% y/Y); and Healthcare C$31.6 million (+42% Y/Y).
  • Order intake for the quarter increased by 25% Y/Y to C$521.5 million, and the total backlog reduced by 7% Y/Y to C$7.93 billion.
  • The Civil book-to-sales ratio was 0.78x for the quarter and 0.88x for the last 12 months, and the backlog was at C$4.2 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to C$0.19 from C$(0.11) in 1Q21.
  • The gross margin expanded by 880 bps to 28.4%.
  • The operating income recovered to C$86.2 million from a loss of C$(110.3) million a year ago.
  • Adjusted segment operating income stood at C$98.4 million, compared to a loss of C$(2.1) million a year ago, and the margin for the quarter was 13.1%.
  • Net cash used in operating activities totaled C$129.1 million versus C$88.4 million last year. It reported a free cash outflow of C$147.6 million.
  • CAE expects continued solid year-over-year growth in the fiscal year 2022, as recovery takes hold in their end markets, integration of recent acquisitions, and ramp-up cost savings initiatives.
  • Price Action: CAE shares traded lower by 2.75% at $30.82 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAE)

CAE To Develop Aviation Technologies, Invests C$1B In Innovation
CAE Partners With Volocopter To Create Global Air Taxi Pilot Workforce Of Tomorrow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com