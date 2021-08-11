Beauty Health Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Earnings, Raised FY21 Guidance
- Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 371% year-on-year, to $66.51 million. Net sales improved 57.1% from Q2 2019.
- The Delivery systems sales rose 481.7% Y/Y, and Consumables increased 290%.
- Sales in the Americas region grew 349.5% Y/Y, the APAC region increased 376.9%, and EMEA region sales rose 442.9%.
- Gross profit increased by eleven times to $47.3 million, and the profit margin expanded 4070 basis points to 71%.
- The operating loss widened to $(26.4) million. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1%.
- The company held $101.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. Net cash flow used in operating activities for the six months totaled $31.9 million.
- Loss per share was $(1.52), versus $(0.30) last year.
- "We achieved strong sales in our Delivery Systems, and trends in our Consumables accelerated as COVID-19 restrictions lifted and more of our partners reopened," said CEO Clint Carnell.
- Outlook: Beauty Health raised FY21 sales to $230 million - $240 million from the previously expected $200 million.
- Price Action: SKIN shares traded higher by 6.67% at $20.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas