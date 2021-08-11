 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beauty Health Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Earnings, Raised FY21 Guidance
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Beauty Health Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Earnings, Raised FY21 Guidance
  • Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKINreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 371% year-on-year, to $66.51 million. Net sales improved 57.1% from Q2 2019.
  • The Delivery systems sales rose 481.7% Y/Y, and Consumables increased 290%.
  • Sales in the Americas region grew 349.5% Y/Y, the APAC region increased 376.9%, and EMEA region sales rose 442.9%.
  • Gross profit increased by eleven times to $47.3 million, and the profit margin expanded 4070 basis points to 71%.
  • The operating loss widened to $(26.4) million. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1%.
  • The company held $101.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. Net cash flow used in operating activities for the six months totaled $31.9 million.
  • Loss per share was $(1.52), versus $(0.30) last year.
  • "We achieved strong sales in our Delivery Systems, and trends in our Consumables accelerated as COVID-19 restrictions lifted and more of our partners reopened," said CEO Clint Carnell.
  • Outlook: Beauty Health raised FY21 sales to $230 million - $240 million from the previously expected $200 million.
  • Price Action: SKIN shares traded higher by 6.67% at $20.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKIN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Analyzing Beauty Health's Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Beauty Health Co.'s First-Mover Advantages Have Turned Goldman Sachs Analysts Bullish
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com