Full House Resorts Q2 Earnings Tops Estimate
- Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 226.9% year-on-year, to $47.44 million, beating the analyst consensus of $45.59 million.
- Casino revenues rose 216.3% Y/Y, Food & Beverage increased 273.1%, and Hotel sales grew 249.1%.
- Revenues at Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel rose 165.7% Y/Y to $24.2 million, Rising Star Casino Resort increased 381.8%, and Bronco Billy's Casino grew 300%.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 42.9% Y/Y to $14 million.
- The operating margin was 25.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $12.2 million.
- The company held $281.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $14.9 Million, versus $(1.4) million last year.
- EPS of $0.15 beat the analyst consensus of $0.07.
- "As with last quarter, our financial results continue to benefit from structural changes throughout the company," said CEO Daniel R. Lee.
- Price Action: FLL shares closed lower by 3.22% at $8.12 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.