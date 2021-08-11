 Skip to main content

Full House Resorts Q2 Earnings Tops Estimate
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:05am   Comments
  • Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: FLLreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 226.9% year-on-year, to $47.44 million, beating the analyst consensus of $45.59 million.
  • Casino revenues rose 216.3% Y/Y, Food & Beverage increased 273.1%, and Hotel sales grew 249.1%.
  • Revenues at Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel rose 165.7% Y/Y to $24.2 million, Rising Star Casino Resort increased 381.8%, and Bronco Billy's Casino grew 300%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 42.9% Y/Y to $14 million.
  • The operating margin was 25.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $12.2 million.
  • The company held $281.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $14.9 Million, versus $(1.4) million last year.
  • EPS of $0.15 beat the analyst consensus of $0.07.
  • "As with last quarter, our financial results continue to benefit from structural changes throughout the company," said CEO Daniel R. Lee.
  • Price Action: FLL shares closed lower by 3.22% at $8.12 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

