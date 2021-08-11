 Skip to main content

Wix.com Shares Get Slammed As Uncertainty Clouds Its Business Prospects; Lowers Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 9:31am   Comments
  • Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIXreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 34% year-on-year to $316.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $311.7 million.
  • Segments: Creative Subscriptions revenue increased 24% Y/Y to $235.9 million. The ARR grew 22% Y/Y to $967.3 million, and the collections climbed 21% Y/Y to $263.0 million.
  • Business Solutions' revenue rose 75% Y/Y to $80.5 million. The collections jumped 66% Y/Y to $79.8 million.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 800 bps to 63% as the costs escalated 72.3% Y/Y. Creative Subscriptions' margin contracted 400 bps to 77%. Business Solutions' margin declined 900 bps to 23%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.28) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.37).
  • Wix.com generated $21.8 million in operating cash flow and held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • CEO Avishai Abrahami emphasized the pandemic-induced uncertainty that led to a mild slowdown in creating new web presences, reflected in its financials, where it came in at the low end of its expectations.
  • Outlook: Wix.com sees Q3 revenue between $311 million - 317 million, implying a 22%-25% Y/Y growth.
  • It lowered the FY21 revenue guidance from $1.28 billion - 1.29 billion to $1.255 billion - 1.270 billion implying a Y/Y growth of 27%-28% versus a $1.29 billion consensus.
  • Price Action: WIX shares traded lower by 8.39% at $237.72 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

