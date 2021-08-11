Bad Daddy's Restaurants' Parent Stock Jumps On Strong Q3 Earnings
- Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: GTIM) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 39.4% year-on-year, to $33.95 million.
- Restaurant revenue increased 39.3% Y/Y, and Franchise revenues rose 46.7%.
- Total Restaurant Sales for Bad Daddy's restaurants grew 63.8% Y/Y to $24.4 million.
- Restaurant operating expenses rose 39.3% Y/Y to $28.4 million.
- The operating margin was 7.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 190.2% to $2.4 million.
- The company held $10.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 29, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.8% Y/Y to $3.1 million.
- EPS of $1.04 versus $0.02 in Q3 FY20.
- "As many other restaurant companies have expressed, we have seen cost pressures, both in commodities and in the labor market. We expect those pressures to continue through the balance of this fiscal year and likely at least through the end of the calendar year," said CEO Ryan M. Zink.
- Outlook: Good Times sees FY21 net income of $16.5 million - $17 million and Total Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million - $10.0 million.
- Price Action: GTIM shares are trading higher by 24% at $5.58 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
