Why Shares Of WW International Fell After Hours

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
WW International (NASDAQ: WW) shares are trading lower late Tuesday after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance approaching $1.3 billion, versus the $1.38 billion estimate.

End of Period Subscribers were down 1.9% from last year, which the company said was driven by declines in End of Period Workshops + Digital subscribers. 

"The strong Digital year-over-year growth momentum in Q1 slowed in the second quarter as we cycled against strong Digital performance in 2020," Said President and CEO Mindy Grossman.

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide.

At the time of publication, shares were down 21.28% at $25.42. The stock has a 52-week high of 

$41.13 and a 52-week low of $17.75. 

