IT Tech Packaging Q2 Revenue Surges 76%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
  • IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSE: ITPreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 76.5% year-on-year, to $46.53 million.
  • Regular corrugating medium paper (CMP) revenue rose 74.1% Y/Y, Light-weight CMP increased 45.7%, offset printing paper gained 469.2%.
  • The revenue increase was primarily driven by the higher sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper and the increase in Average Selling Prices of CMP and tissue paper products.
  • Gross profit grew 18.4% Y/Y to 3.03 million with a profit margin contracting 320 basis points to 6.5%.
  • The operating margin was 0.9%, and operating income for the quarter was $0.43 million.
  • EBITDA of $9.03 million increased 210.9% Y/Y.
  • Loss per share was $(0.01), versus $(0.04) last year.
  • "We continued to making improvements in the sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper products for this quarter," said CEO Zhenyong Liu.
  • Price action: ITP shares closed higher by 6.35% at $0.4507 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

