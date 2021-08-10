Vishay Precision Stock Gains On Strong Q2, Upbeat Q3 Outlook
- Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27.3% year-on-year, to $75.34 million, beating the analyst consensus of $73.55 million.
- Revenue from the Foil Technology Products segment increased 4.8%, the Force Sensors segment rose 93.1%, and Weighing and Control Systems gained 34.5%.
- Gross profit rose 28.9% Y/Y to $29.8 million, and the profit margin expanded 50 basis points to 39.6%.
- The operating margin was 6.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 23.9% to $4.9 million.
- The company held $73.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
- Cash from operating activities amounted to $6.8 million with an adjusted free cash flow of $4.2 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.49 beat the analyst consensus of $0.34.
- "Given our strong cash from operations and solid balance sheet, we continue to look for additional strong, profitable businesses such as DTS to add to our portfolio," said CEO Ziv Shoshani.
- Outlook: Vishay Precision expects Q3 net revenues of $81 million - $87 million, versus the consensus of $75.15 million.
- Price Action: VPG shares are trading higher by 7.71% at $39.24 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas