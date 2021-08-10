Aramark Stock Falls As Q3 Revenue Misses Estimate
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 38.5% year-on-year, to $2.98 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $3.06 billion.
- The revenue in the FSS U.S. segment rose 55% Y/Y, FSS International increased 41%, and Uniform & Career Apparel grew 6%.
- The operating margin was 2.5%, and operating income for the quarter was $74.2 million.
- The company held $483.4 million in cash and equivalents as of July 2, 2021.
- Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $12 million and use of $89 million free cash flow.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.03 beat the analyst consensus of $0.02.
- The company's Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock, payable on September 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 25, 2021.
- Outlook: Aramark sees continued organic revenue improvement in Q4, reaching 80% - 85% of 2019 levels.
- Price Action: ARMK shares traded lower by 3.53% at $33.66 on the last check Tuesday.
