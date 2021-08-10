 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vuzix Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 10, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Vuzix Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. 

Vuzix reported a quarterly earnings loss of 14 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.92 million, which came in below the estimate of $4.33 million. 

In the same quarter last year, Vuzix reported a loss of 13 cents per share and revenue of $3 million. The company attributed the declining year over year results to a $600,000 decline in engineering services sales. 

"We now have roughly $138 million of cash as of mid-year, have expanded our management, R&D and sales teams, established a new SaaS-based integrated solutions business unit, and are aggressively pursuing other strategic initiatives that will strengthen and extend our business model from one primarily focused on being an industry leader in smart glasses hardware to also now becoming a broader solutions provider in various high-growth market verticals," said Paul Travers, president and CEO of Vuzix.

Price Action: Vuzix has traded as high as $32.43 and as low as $3.24 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 9.77% at $12.38.

Photo: courtesy of Vuzix.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VUZI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Vuzix Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Vuzix, MPH Group Forge Distribution Agreement, MPH Orders Vuzix Smart Glasses
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Paul Travers why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com