 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jumia Technologies Stock Falls As Q2 Revenue Misses Estimate
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Share:
Jumia Technologies Stock Falls As Q2 Revenue Misses Estimate
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4.6% year-on-year, to $40.2 million, missing the analyst consensus of $42.34 million.
  • Orders increased by 12.8% Y/Y to 7.6 million, and annual active consumers rose 3.3% to 7 million.
  • Total payment volume (TPV) decreased 4% to $56.6 million. The gross merchandise value (GMV) declined 11% Y/Y to $223.5 million.
  • Gross profit rose 4.4% Y/Y to $26.8 million with a profit margin of 66.5%.
  • The operating loss widened to $(51.6) million.
  • The company held $637.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss widened 15.1% Y/Y to $(41.6) million.
  • "We are executing on our acceleration strategy to drive user growth on our platform and are encouraged to see early signs of success in our business, including posting our fastest growth rate in Orders in the past five quarters," said co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec.
  • Jumia noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing macroeconomic challenges result in substantial uncertainty concerning its operating environment and financial outlook.
  • Price action: JMIA shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $21.45 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JMIA)

Recap: Jumia Technologies Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Analyzing Jumia Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Jumia Technologies
Analyzing Jumia Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com