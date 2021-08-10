II-VI Stock Falls After Q4 Results, Notes Gross Margin Pressure
- II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8.3% year-on-year to $808 million, beating the analyst consensus of $783.33 million.
- Segments: Photonic Solutions revenue increased 6.3% Y/Y to $549.7 million. Revenue from Compound Semiconductors rose 12.8% Y/Y to $258.3 million.
- Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 370 bps to 38.6% as the costs rose 12.7% Y/Y.
- The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 170 bps to 18.4% as the expenses declined 18% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP operating margin for Compound Semiconductors expanded 810 bps to 23.7%, while contracted 130 bps to 15.9% for Photonic Solutions segment.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 beat the analyst consensus of $0.76.
- II-VI held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021, and generated $574.4 million in operating cash flow during FY21.
- The Q4 revenue exceeded the top end of II-VI's guidance with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14.
- In communications, FY21 revenue improved 11%, driven by 100, 200, 400G datacom transceivers and coherent optics.
- II-VI's life sciences revenue grew by 65% Y/Y in support of COVID and other diagnostic testing.
- II-VI expects the pending acquisition of Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) to close during the first calendar quarter of 2022.
- Outlook: II-VI sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $780 million - $830 million compared to the analyst consensus of $804.04 million.
- It forecasts a non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 - $0.90 versus the analyst consensus of $0.90.
- Price action: IIVI shares traded lower by 5.30% at $64.26 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Tech Trading Ideas