Purple Innovation Q2 Revenue Tops Estimate; Cuts FY21 Outlook Citing Production Issues
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:52am   Comments
  • Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPLreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 10.6% year-on-year, to $182.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $176.99 million.
  • Wholesale revenue increased 233.2% Y/Y, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenue decreased 19.9%.
  • The gross profit was nearly flat at $81.69 million, with gross profit margin contracting 470 basis points to 44.7%.
  • The operating loss was $(2.5) million, versus operating income of $32.0 million last year. 
  • Operating expense rose 69.5% Y/Y to $84.2 million. Operating expenses were 46.1% of net revenue, versus 30.1% in the prior year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $20.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11 million declined 68.8% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.05 versus $0.35 last year.
  • The company held $110.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • "Unfortunately, our recent performance was impacted by isolated manufacturing challenges that limited our ability to fulfill a meaningful portion of demand during the second quarter," said CEO Joe Megibow.
  • Outlook: Purple Innovation sees FY21 sales of $820 million - $850 million (prior $860 million - $900 million), versus the consensus of $821.03 million.
  • It lowered the adjusted EBITDA outlook to $78 million - $88 million (prior $95 million - $105 million).
  • Price action: PRPL shares closed lower by 3.13% at $24.75 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

