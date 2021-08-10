 Skip to main content

Penumbra Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates; Raises FY21 Sales Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 5:28pm   Comments
Penumbra Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates; Raises FY21 Sales Outlook
  • Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PENreported Q2 sales of $184.3 million, an increase of 75.3% Y/Y, or 72.7% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $170.76 million.
  • Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $100.7 million, +117.6%, or 115.8% on a constant currency basis. 
  • Revenue from sales of neuro products increased to $83.6 million +42.0% or 38.8% on a constant currency basis.
  • The gross margin improved to 64.4%, up from 61.8% a year ago.
  • Penumbra posted an operating income of $10.3 million compared to an operating loss of $17.6 million in Q2 FY20.
  • The Company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.21, surpassing the estimate of $0.17, and a turnaround from an EPS loss of $(0.30).
  • FY21 Guidance: Penumbra increased its sales guidance to $720 million - $730 million, compared to $695 million - $705 million, expected previously.
  • BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra and raised the price target to $308.
  • Price Action: PEN shares closed at $258.39 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for PEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021BTIGMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021BTIGUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

