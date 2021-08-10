 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ChipMOS Q2 Revenue Surge 28%, Notes Margin Expansion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 6:13am   Comments
Share:
ChipMOS Q2 Revenue Surge 28%, Notes Margin Expansion
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (NASDAQ: IMOSreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 28.6% year-on-year to $250.2 million.
  • Strength across key markets and a higher ASP drove the numbers. 
  • Margin: The gross margin expanded 750 bps to 28.2%.
  • Earnings per basic ADS was $1.26, versus $0.54 last year.
  • The company held $63.3 million in free cash flow in the six months ended Jun. 30.
  • It held $193.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend: The shareholder approved a cash dividend of $1.58 per ADS.
  • Additionally, ChipMOS reported revenue growth of 28.2% Y/Y to $86.5 million for July. The company's assembly and DDIC high-end test platforms remain at high utilization levels, with continued strong demand driving the monthly revenue across its businesses.
  •  Price action: IMOS shares closed lower by 1.3% at $39.57 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMOS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Understanding ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES's Ex-Dividend Date
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
ChipMOS June Revenue Grows 32%, Reports 29% Q2 Revenue Growth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com