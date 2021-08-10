ChipMOS Q2 Revenue Surge 28%, Notes Margin Expansion
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (NASDAQ: IMOS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 28.6% year-on-year to $250.2 million.
- Strength across key markets and a higher ASP drove the numbers.
- Margin: The gross margin expanded 750 bps to 28.2%.
- Earnings per basic ADS was $1.26, versus $0.54 last year.
- The company held $63.3 million in free cash flow in the six months ended Jun. 30.
- It held $193.5 million in cash and equivalents.
- Dividend: The shareholder approved a cash dividend of $1.58 per ADS.
- Additionally, ChipMOS reported revenue growth of 28.2% Y/Y to $86.5 million for July. The company's assembly and DDIC high-end test platforms remain at high utilization levels, with continued strong demand driving the monthly revenue across its businesses.
- Price action: IMOS shares closed lower by 1.3% at $39.57 on Monday.
