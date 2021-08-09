XPEL Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates
- XPEL Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 92% year-on-year, to $68.74 million, beating the analyst consensus of $57.78 million.
- Product revenue rose 89.5% Y/Y, and services revenue increased 107.9%.
- The gross margin for the quarter expanded 390 basis points to 36.7%.
- The operating margin was 18.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 146% to $12.7 million.
- The company held $8.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- EBITDA grew 139.8% to $13.6 million, with a margin of 19.8%, versus 15.8% last year.
- EPS of $0.37 beat the analyst consensus of $0.26.
- Price action: XPEL shares traded lower by 0.51% at $83.46 on the last check Monday.
