Workhorse Group Q2 Sales Surge On Higher Truck Volume
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) reported second-quarter FY21 sales of $1.2 million, missing the analyst consensus of $6.41 million. It reported sales of $0.092 million last year.
- It delivered a total of 14 trucks in Q2 versus one truck last year.
- Gross loss widened to $(13.6) million, versus $(1.42) million last year.
- Operating expenses rose 64% Y/Y to $9.1 million.
- Operation loss was $(34.4) million versus $(6.98) million the previous year.
- Loss per share of $(0.35) beat the consensus estimate of $(0.29).
- Net loss for the quarter narrowed to $(43.6) million.
- Net interest expense decreased to $10.5 million from $124.3 million last year.
- Price action: WKHS shares are trading higher by 1.78% at $10.28 on the last check Monday.
