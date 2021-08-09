Tyson Foods Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Sales Outlook
- Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 24.5% year-on-year, to $12.48 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $11.43 billion.
- Sales volume of Beef jumped 24% Y/Y, Pork rose 14.5%, Chicken gained 3.3%, and Prepared Foods increased 4.5%.
- Gross profit increased 23.4% Y/Y to $1.6 billion, with a profit margin of 12.9%.
- It incurred expenses associated with the impact of COVID-19 totaled about $55 million in Q3.
- The operating margin was 8.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 37.4% to $1.1 billion.
- The company held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
- Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months amounted to $2.66 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.70 beat the analyst consensus of $1.45.
- "Our foodservice volume improved as the restaurant industry began to reopen and recover. Our beef business increased production to meet strong U.S. and international demand for higher-quality products," said CEO Donnie King.
- Outlook: Tyson Foods expects FY21 sales of $46 billion - $47 billion (prior $44 billion - $46 billion), versus the consensus of $45.02 billion.
- It sees Chicken results likely to be lower in FY21, but Beef to deliver improved results.
- Price action: TSN shares are trading higher by 5.95% at $73.35 on the last check Monday.
