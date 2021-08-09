 Skip to main content

Bally's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Bally's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Bally's Corp (NYSE: BALYreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 825% year-on-year, to $267.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $225.36 million.
  • Gaming revenue rose 763% Y/Y to $205.29 million.
  • Operating expense rose 275% Y/Y to $187.2 million.
  • The operating margin was 30.1%, and operating income for the quarter was $80.5 million.
  • The company held $873.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $34.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $83.76 million, versus $(10.72) million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.48 beat the analyst consensus of $0.46.
  • "Improved consumer confidence, minimal capacity restrictions and our disciplined operating strategy all contributed to extremely strong numbers across the board in the second quarter," said CEO George Papanier.
  • Price action: BALY shares traded higher by 1.07% at $54.05 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

