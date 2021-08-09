Lightbridge Q2 Net Loss Narrows, Expenses Decline
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) reported second-quarter FY21 net loss attributable that narrowed to $(1.80) million. Loss per share improved to $(0.27) from $(0.66) in 2Q20.
- Operating loss was $(1.61) million versus $(2.14) million last year.
- Total operating expenses declined by 16.6% year-over-year to $1.79 million.
- Lightbridge cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $7.7 million, compared to $3.5 million a year ago. The increase reflects the dissolution of the Enfission joint venture and the settlement payment of ~$4.2 million paid to Framatome.
- Stockholders' equity was $13.9 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $17.2 million on December 31, 2020.
- Lightbridge also appointed Jesse Funches to the Board of Directors.
- Price Action: LTBR shares traded higher by 2.24% at $6.40 on the last check Monday.
