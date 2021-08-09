 Skip to main content

Energizer Tops Q3 Estimates, To Launch $75M Accelerated Share Repurchase, Lifts FY21 Sales Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Energizer Tops Q3 Estimates, To Launch $75M Accelerated Share Repurchase, Lifts FY21 Sales Outlook
  • Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 9.7% year-over-year to $721.8 million, +5.8% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $659.39 million.
  • Sales by segments: Americas $525.2 million (+6.8% Y/Y), and International $196.6 million (+18.4% Y/Y).
  • Total segment profit increased by 3.7% Y/Y to $ 163.5 million, and margin declined by 131 bps to 22.6%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved by 48% Y/Y to $0.74, beating the consensus of $0.67.
  • The gross margin contracted by 210 bps to 37.9%, reflecting higher operating costs, including higher labor costs, tariffs, and transportation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% Y/Y to $144.4 million, and the margin was 20%.
  • Energizer generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $17.5 million, compared to $219 million a year ago, and Adjusted Free cash flow from continuing operations of $42.6 million.
  • Net debt to credit-defined EBITDA was 5.0 times as of June 30, 2021.
  • The company intends to enter into a $75.0 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program in Q4 of fiscal 2021.
  • FY21 Outlook: Energizer expects net sales growth of 8%-9% (prior 5%-7%).
  • It maintained an outlook for Adjusted EPS of $3.30 - $3.50 vs. consensus of $3.47 and Adjusted EBITDA of $620 million - $640 million.
  • The adjusted gross margin rate to decrease 80 to 110 bps (prior: essentially flat).
  • The adjusted free cash flow to exceed $225 million (prior outlook at the low end of $325 million - $350 million).
  • Price Action: ENR shares traded higher by 2.45% at $41.80 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

