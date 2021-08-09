 Skip to main content

US Foods Stock Gains As Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 8:25am   Comments
  • US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFDreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 68.9% year-on-year, to $7.66 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.86 billion.
  • Total case volume increased 53.5%, and independent restaurant case volume rose 79.1%.
  • Markets lifting in-person dining restrictions on restaurants and an increase in leisure travel drove the results. Net sales also benefited from food cost inflation of 8.2%.
  • Gross profit increased 74.2% Y/Y to $1.2 billion with a profit margin of 15.3%.
  • Operating expenses rose 43.2% Y/Y to $1.0 billion.
  • The operating margin was 1.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $124 million.
  • The company held $699 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $250 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $332 million increased 277.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.58 beat the analyst consensus of $0.37.
  • "As markets around the United States reopen without restrictions, we have seen strong demand for our products, services, and consultative expertise," said CEO Pietro Satriano.
  • Price action: USFD shares are trading higher by 5.54% at $36.00 in premarket on the last check Monday.

