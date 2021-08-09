CEVA Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Notes Lower Than Expected Margins
- CEVA Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $30.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $25.4 million.
- Segments: Licensing, non-recurring engineering (NRE), and related revenue increased 15% Y/Y to $15.5 million. Royalty revenue expanded 48% Y/Y to $14.9 million.
- The Q2 saw seventeen license agreements, including six with first-time customers.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11.
- Margin: The quarterly gross margin was 88% on a GAAP basis and 89% on a non-GAAP basis, both lower than its expectation, as it integrated Intrinsix’s NRE costs into the cost of revenue.
- CEVA held $137 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: CEVA raised its FY21 revenue guidance to $119 million - $121 million (prior $116 million - $117 million), versus the consensus of $115.27 million.
- For Q3, CEVA expects a gross margin of 81% on GAAP and 82% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Price action: CEVA shares traded lower by 5.17% at $48.15 on the last check Monday.
