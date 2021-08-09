Amneal Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Backs FY21 Guidance
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) reports Q2 revenue of $535 million, an increase of 15% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $523.25 million.
- Sales growth was driven by Generic product launches, specialty products Rytary & Unithroid, and overall volume growth within Generics and AvKARE segments.
- The gross margin expanded from 31% a year ago to 39.7%, buoyed by the Generics segment.
- Adjusted EPS almost doubled to $0.25, ahead of the consensus of $0.19.
- Amneal held cash and equivalents of $283.15 million at the end of Q2.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $151 million, an increase of 50% Y/Y reflective of net income growth.
- Outlook: Amneal maintains previously provided guidance for FY21 with sales of $2.1 billion - $2.2 billion (consensus $2.12 billion).
- It expects adjusted EBITDA of $500 million - $540 million and adjusted EPS of $0.70 - $0.85 (consensus $0.82).
- Price Action: AMRX shares closed at $4.87 on Friday.
