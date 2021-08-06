 Skip to main content

Nathan's Famous Reports 77% Revenue Growth In Q1, Declares Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 11:38am   Comments
  • Nathan's Famous Inc (NASDAQ: NATHreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 77% year-on-year, to $31.32 million.
  • Branded product program revenue increased 236.8% Y/Y, Product licensing rose 1.5%, and Restaurant operations gained 99.3%.
  • The operating margin was 34.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 32.2% to $10.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million increased 29.4% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $1.40 gained 44.3% Y/Y.
  • The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share is payable on September 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2021.
  • Price action: NATH shares traded higher by 2.20% at $65.48 on the last check Friday.

