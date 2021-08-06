 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GrafTech Stock Falls On Margins Pressure; Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Share:
GrafTech Stock Falls On Margins Pressure; Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates
  • GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAFreported second-quarter sales growth of 17.8% year-over-year to $330.75 million, beating the consensus of $301.2 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.43 from $0.37 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $0.37.
  • Sales volume increased 16% sequentially and 39% Y/Y. Production volume increased 22% sequentially and 33% Y/Y.
  • The gross margin contracted to 39% from 53.5%.
  • The operating profit decreased to $52.08 million from $133.41 million, and the margin contracted by around 3,180 bps to 15.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.8% Y/Y to $159.9 million, and margin contracted by 550 bps to 48.3%.
  • GrafTech generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $208.76 million and adjusted Free cash flow of $244.16 million.
  • The company had cash and cash equivalents of $114 million and total debt of ~$1.2 billion at the end of the quarter.
  • GrafTech reported sales volumes of 43 thousand MT, consisting of LTA volumes of 27 thousand MT, at an average price of $9,500 per MT, and non-LTA volumes of 16 thousand MT, at an average price of $4,100 per MT.
  • Full-year 2021 capital expenditure range expectations are unchanged at $55 million - $65 million.
  • Price Action: EAF shares are trading lower by 5.16% at $10.84 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EAF)

Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021
GrafTech International Earnings Preview
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
Analyzing GrafTech International's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com