NICE Clocks 16% Q2 Revenue Growth, Issues Upbeat Revenue Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
  • NICE Ltd (NASDAQ: NICEreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 16% year on year to $458.86 million, beating the analyst consensus of $450.3 million. 
  • Revenues from Cloud grew 32% Y/Y to $242.7 million, Services declined 2.2% Y/Y to $167.1 million, and Products increased 20.7% Y/Y to $46.2 million.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 120 bps to 72.2%, while the non-GAAP operating margin remained consistent at 28.2%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 beat the analyst consensus of $1.51.
  • NICE generated $81.4 million in operating cash flow and held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Solid cloud execution, digital and AI, continued success with CXone in large enterprises, and rapid growth in international markets drove the robust Q2 financial results in all key metrics, CEO Barak Eilam stated.
  • Outlook: NICE sees Q3 revenue of $460 million - $470 million above the analyst consensus of $447.22 million. It sees non-GAAP EPS between $1.51 - $1.61 versus the analyst consensus of $1.56.
  • Price action: NICE shares traded higher by 1.53% at $281.60 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Tech Trading Ideas

