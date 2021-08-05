 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kellogg Crunches Q2 Consensus Helped By Global Revenue Growth, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Kellogg Crunches Q2 Consensus Helped By Global Revenue Growth, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
  • Kellogg Co (NYSE: Kreported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 2.6% year-on-year, to $3.55 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.41 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.14 beat the analyst consensus of $1.02.
  • Kellogg North America's sales decreased by 7%, Europe increased 13%, Latin America sales gained 19%, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa's sales jumped 24%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 4.2% Y/Y to $720 million.
  • The operating margin was 14.2%, and operating income for the quarter declining marginally to $504 million. The reported gross margin was flat at 34.5%, while the adjusted gross margin contracted 160 basis points to 34.2%.
  • Kellogg held $395 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021, and generated an operating cash flow of $687 million. Net debt was $7.2 billion as of July 3, 2021.
  • "We delivered these results amidst a challenging business environment that included pervasive shortages of materials, freight, and labor, and accompanying cost inflation," said Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane.
  • Outlook: Kellogg affirmed its FY21 guidance on operating profit, cash flow, and 1%-2% currency-neutral adjusted EPS growth.
  • It sees organic net sales growth of 0-1% in 2021 (prior flat).
  • Price action: K shares traded higher by 0.37% at $62.25 premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Stefano Ferrario from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2021
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Kellogg
Earnings Outlook For Kellogg
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Kellogg
A Movie About Something: Jerry Seinfeld Bringing Pop-Tarts Origin Story To Netflix
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com