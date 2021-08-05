Service, Data Center Revenue Drive Iron Mountain's Q2 Earnings Beat, Hiked FY21 Outlook
- Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $1.12 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.09 billion.
- Storage Rental Revenue grew 6.1% Y/Y to $718.3 million, and Service Revenue increased 31.5% Y/Y to $401.5 million. Global Data Center business revenue increased 15.3% Y/Y.
- The adjusted EBITDA rose 12.8% Y/Y to $405.6 million driven by strength in Service revenue, benefits from Project Summit, and the flow-through from revenue management. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 40 bps to 36.2%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.38 beat the analyst consensus of $0.35. AFFO per share was $0.85.
- Iron Mountain has executed 12.6 megawatts of new and expansion leasing. It is increasing its outlook for full-year data center leasing to over 30 megawatts from the previous guidance of 25 - 30 megawatts.
- Iron Mountain held $315.9 million in cash and equivalents.
- The board declared a Q3 cash dividend of $0.6185 per share.
- Outlook: Iron Mountain raised FY21 revenue guidance from $4.365 billion- $4.515 billion to $4.415 billion- $4.515 billion versus the analyst consensus of $4.42 billion.
- The company raised the AFFO per share outlook from $3.28 - $3.45 to $3.33 - $3.45.
- Price action: IRM shares traded higher by 1.78% at $44.10 premarket on the last check Thursday.
