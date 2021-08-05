Recap: Fiverr International Q2 Earnings

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) decreased 22.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.00% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $75,263,000 higher by 59.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $74,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $68,000,000 and $72,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $336.00

Company's 52-week low was at $99.39

Price action over last quarter: down 1.29%

Company Description

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.