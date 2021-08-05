 Skip to main content

Himax Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Reflecting Remote Work, Learn Demands, Robust Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 6:54am   Comments
  • Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HIMXreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 95.3% year-on-year to $365.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $324.7 million.
  • Revenue from large display drivers rose 43.7% Y/Y to $85.4 million.
  • Monitor and notebook IC revenues growth were driven by continuous remote working and education demands.
  • Small and medium-sized display drivers saw continued strong momentum with revenue of $230.6 million, up 133.4% Y/Y.
  • The automotive segment delivered the highest growth of over 22% Q/Q among the three segments in the small and medium-sized driver IC business. TDDI for tablets was up over 30% Q/Q, while smartphone TDDI posted low single-digit Q/Q growth.
  • Smartphone sales rose over 200% Y/Y, reaching $83.9 million in revenue. Tablet revenue doubled Y/Y reaching $85.3 million in revenue due to remote working and online learning.
  • Driver IC revenue for automotive more than doubled to $53.3 million. Revenue from its non-driver businesses rose over 70% Y/Y to $49.3 million. Tcon business grew 130% Y/Y.
  • The gross margin expanded 730 bps to 47.5%, and the adjusted operating margin expanded 3,570 bps to 36.8%.
  • Non-IFRS earnings per ADS of $0.624 beat the analyst consensus of $0.46.
  • Himax held $270.4 million in cash and equivalents and generated $85.2 million in operating cash flow in Q2.
  • Outlook: Himax sees Q3 revenue of $412.7 million - $427.4 million, higher than the analyst consensus of $325.3 million.
  • It sees non-IFRS EPS of $0.75-$0.81, above the analyst consensus of $0.43.
  • Price action: HIMX shares traded higher by 6.99% at $14.85 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

