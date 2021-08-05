 Skip to main content

Cooper-Standard Q2 Results Impacted By Customer Shutdowns, Commodity Inflation; Cuts FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 6:25am   Comments

  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPSreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 56.6% year-on-year, to $533.2 million, versus the consensus of $500 million.
  • Semiconductor-related customer shutdowns had a $200 million negative impact on revenue.
  • Selling, administrative, and engineering expenses came down by 26.6% Y/Y to $50.1 million.
  • The operating loss narrowed 57.5% Y/Y to $(65.6) million.
  • The company held $335.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(14.7) million, versus $(93.8) million last year.
  • The adjusted loss per share was $(3.00), compared to the consensus for a loss of $(3.48).
  • Net new business awards totaled $91.8 million, including $28.0 million in new business awards on electric vehicle platforms.
  • "However, volatile customer production schedules and rising material costs significantly impacted our operating efficiency and results during the quarter," said CEO Jeffrey Edwards.
  • Outlook: Cooper-Standard expects FY21 revenue of $2.45 billion - $2.6 billion (original outlook $2.5 billion - $2.7 billion), versus the consensus of $2.53 billion.
  • The company sees Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million - $105 million (original outlook $180 million - $200 million).
  • Price action: CPS shares closed lower by 3.22% at $25.87 on Wednesday.



 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

