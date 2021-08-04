 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Etsy Plummets On Revenue Guidance
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2021 4:42pm   Comments
Share:
Etsy Plummets On Revenue Guidance

Online marketplace Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported second-quarter earnings after hours Wednesday.

What Happened: Etsy reported second-quarter revenue of $528.9 million, up 23.4% year-over-year. The revenue figure beat the street consensus of $524.8 million.

The company reported quarterly earnings per share of 68 cents, beating estimates by a nickel.

Etsy’s second-quarter gross merchandise sales were $3 billion, up 13% year-over-year.

The company added 8 million new buyers in the quarter and saw 11.9 million total new and reactivated (over one year inactive) accounts.

Habitual customers who make six or more purchases in a 12-month period were up 115% year-over-year and represent the company’s fastest-growing segment.

Related Link: 'Getting Creative With Creators Is Expensive': Why 6 Analysts Lowered Their Pinterest Price Targets

What’s Next: Etsy is guiding for third-quarter revenue to come in a range of $500 million to $525 million. The revenue guidance represents year-over-year growth of 13.5% at the mid-point of the range.

The street was estimating revenue to be $524.9 million in the third quarter.

The company’s third-quarter guidance for gross merchandise sales of $2.9 billion to $3.0 billion represents year-over-year growth of 13.5%, but would be down from the second quarter.

Etsy is not issuing guidance for the full fiscal year. The weaker revenue guidance could show the company’s growth is slowing down and lead to analyst downgrades Thursday.

ETSY Price Action: After closing up 6%, Etsy shares are down 13% to $175.85 in after-hours trading.

Photo: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Etsy Q2 Earnings
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Etsy
What's Going On With Etsy's Stock Today?
Cathie Wood Sheds $14.5M In Snapchat Parent, And Piles Up On Etsy, Robinhood
What's Up With Etsy's Stock Friday?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ecommerce online sales companiesEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com