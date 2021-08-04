 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marcus Q2 Result Tops Consensus; Expenses Soar
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:
Marcus Q2 Result Tops Consensus; Expenses Soar
  • Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCSreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1066% year-on-year, to $92.55 million, beating the analyst consensus of $83.53 million.
  • Operating loss narrowed 50.8% Y/Y to $(26.1) million.
  • Total costs and expenses soared 94.5% Y/Y to $118.7 million.
  • The company held $15.1 million in cash and equivalents as of July 1, 2021.
  • Adjusted loss per share was $(0.67), versus the consensus for a loss of $(0.76).
  • "While it will take some time to return to pre-pandemic levels, we are encouraged by the positive momentum in both our operating businesses which contributed to positive company-wide adjusted EBITDA for the month of June," said CEO Gregory S. Marcus.
  • Price action: MCS shares are trading lower by 2.75% at $15.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCS)

Marcus: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com