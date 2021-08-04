Belden Shares Skyrocket After Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenue Growth, Raised FY21 Outlook
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) reported second-quarter revenue increased 40.7% year-over-year to $601.97 million, beating the consensus of $542.76 million.
- Enterprise Solutions revenues increased 31.5% Y/Y to $267.53 million, and Industrial Solutions increased by 51.4% Y/Y to $335.95 million.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $1.21 from $0.46 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $0.93.
- The adjusted gross margin expanded by 30 bps to 35.7%.
- The operating income increased to $43.97 million from $3.17 million a year ago, and the margin expanded by 656 bps to 7.3%.
- Belden generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $26.65 million and an adjusted Free cash flow of $(963) thousand.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 90% Y/Y to $93.43 million, and margin expanded by 395 bps to 15.5%.
- Q3 Outlook: Belden expects revenues of $589 – $604 million and EPS of $0.56 - $0.66. It expects adjusted revenue of $590 - $605 million and adjusted EPS of $1.11 - $1.21.
- FY21 Outlook: Belden anticipates revenue of $2.318 - $2.348 billion (up from to prior $2.130 - $2.180 billion), and EPS of $2.83 - $3.03 (up from prior $1.97 - $2.27).
- Its sees adjusted revenue of $2.320 - $2.350 billion (prior $2.130 - $2.180 billion) and adjusted EPS to be $4.37 - $4.57 (prior guidance of $3.50 - $3.80).
- Price Action: BDC shares trading higher by 8.32 % at $53.27 on the last check Wednesday.
