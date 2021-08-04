 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clean Harbors Shares Gain On Strong Q2, Acquisition Of HydroChemPSC For $1.25B
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
Clean Harbors Shares Gain On Strong Q2, Acquisition Of HydroChemPSC For $1.25B
  • Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) reported second-quarter sales growth of 30.5% year-over-year to $926.46 million, beating the consensus of $841.02 million.
  • Sales by segments: Environmental Services $724.09 million (+18% Y/Y), Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions $202.28 million (+108% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.19 from $0.52 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $0.80.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% Y/Y to $187.8 million, and margin expanded by 80 bps to 20.3%.
  • Clean Harbors generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $265.43 million, compared to $173.48 million a year ago, and adjusted free cash flow of $176.92 million.
  • The income from operations increased by 82.7% Y/Y to $110 million, and the margin expanded by 340 bps to 11.9%.
  • It held $666.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • FY21 Outlook: Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA of $620 million - $650 million (prior $560 million - $600 million).
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $285 million - $315 million (previous $230 million - $270 million).
  • Q3 Outlook: Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to be at a level similar to or slightly above Q3 of 2020.
  • Additionally, Clean Harbors announced a definitive agreement to acquire HydroChemPSC (HPC), from an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, for $1.25 billion in an all-cash transaction. It plans to fund the deal through a combination of cash and issuance of additional debt.
  • HPC expects to generate ~$744 million revenues for FY21, with an Adjusted EBITDA of ~$115 million.
  • Clean Harbors expects to achieve cost synergies of $40 million from the acquisition after the first full year of operations, a purchase multiple of 8.1 times on a post-synergized basis.
  • Price action: CLH shares are trading higher by 3.58% at $99.80 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLH)

Recap: Clean Harbors Q2 Earnings
Earnings Outlook For Clean Harbors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings M&A News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com