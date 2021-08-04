Blucora Stock Tanks After Cautious Q3 EPS Guidance Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- Blucora Inc (NASDAQ: BCOR) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 58% year-on-year to $254.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $252 million.
- Wealth Management revenue grew 40% Y/Y to $162.4 million. Tax Software revenue increased 103% Y/Y to $91.9 million.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beat the analyst consensus of $1.14.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 2,309 bps to 30.9%.
- Blucora generated $97.3 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30, and held $233 million in cash and equivalents.
- Total client assets ended the quarter up 28% Y/Y to $87.8 billion, with $39.4 billion in advisory assets. Advisory assets increased 49% Y/Y, including $5.3 billion in Avantax Planning Partners (APP) assets.
- Headquarters Advisory Group proposed acquisition would expand the nationwide footprint of Avantax's in-house RIA.
- The wealth management and tax software businesses continue to exceed expectations during the year, both completing a solid Q2, CEO Chris Walters stated.
- Outlook: Blucora sees Q3 revenue of $163.5 million- $168 million compared to the analyst consensus of $164.42 million.
- It sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.39) - $(0.33) against the analyst consensus loss of $(0.31).
- Price action: BCOR shares traded lower by 8.71% at $15.31 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas