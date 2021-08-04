 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Criteo Beats On Q2 Earnings, Expands Margins, Issues Robust Q3 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
Share:
Criteo Beats On Q2 Earnings, Expands Margins, Issues Robust Q3 Outlook
  • Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTOreported second-quarter FY21 revenue ex-TAC growth of 22% Y/Y to $220.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $208.7 million.
  • Revenues from Marketing Solutions rose 19% Y/Y to $193.3 million, and Retail Media grew 53% Y/Y to $26.9 million.
  • The media spend increased 31% Y/Y. New solutions grew 50% Y/Y at constant currency.
  • Criteo added over 700 net new clients and closed Q2 with over 21,300 clients. Same-client revenue increased 22% Y/Y, and same-client revenue ex-TAC2 increased 16% Y/Y at constant currency.
  • It acquired media technology company Mabaya and added Best Buy and a large high-end fashion specialty retailer in the U.S to the Retail Media Platform.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 900 bps to 31%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beat the analyst consensus of $0.47.
  • Criteo generated $26 million in operating cash flow and held $553 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Criteo sees Q3 revenue ex-TAC of $202 million - $205 million above the analyst consensus of $199.6 million.
  • Price action: CRTO shares traded lower by 1.04% at $40.77 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRTO)

Criteo: Q2 Earnings Insights
Analyzing Criteo's Unusual Options Activity
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
5 French Stocks To Consider For Bastille Day
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Kratos And Criteo SA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com