Fresh Del Monte Produce Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates, Hikes Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:22am   Comments
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDPreported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 4.5% year-on-year, to $1.14 billion, versus the analyst consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • The sales growth was driven by higher net sales of pineapples, fresh-cut fruits, and fresh-cut vegetables.
  • Gross profit rose 40% Y/Y to $110 million, and the profit margin expanded 240 basis points to 9.6%.
  • The operating margin was 5.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 79% to $59.3 million.
  • The company held $19.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 2, 2021. The total debt of the company was $473.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $83.6 million increased 31.7 Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.83.
  • "Our strong performance during the second quarter of 2021 reflects relaxed restrictions on social gatherings in some of our key markets, compared to the prior-year period," said Chairman and CEO Abu-Ghazaleh.
  • On August 3, 2021, the company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 18, 2021. This represents an increase of $0.05 from the $0.10 dividend paid on June 11, 2021.
  • Price action: FDP shares closed higher by 1.96% at $31.28 on Tuesday.

