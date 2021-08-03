Sabre Shares Fall After Declining To Provide Outlook Due To Uncertainty, Q2 Revenue Beat
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 405% year-on-year to $419.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $396.73 million.
- Travel Solutions revenue rose 564% Y/Y to $373.4 million. The operating loss reduced 73% Y/Y to $(67.8) million.
- Hospitality Solutions' revenue increased 75% Y/Y to $50.8 million. Distribution revenue grew 555% Y/Y to $218.2 million. IT Solutions revenue increased 49% Y/Y to $155.1 million.
- The operating loss reduced 53% Y/Y to $(180.4) million.
- Sabre decreased the adjusted EBITDA loss by 69% Y/Y to $(70.5) million. It posted an adjusted EBITDA loss margin of (16.8)%.
- Adjusted loss per share of $(0.52) beat the analyst consensus for a loss of $(0.59).
- It used $141.1 million in operating cash flow.
- The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
- The Q2 reflected accelerated recovery trends and posted the most robust Q/Q improvement since Q3 FY20. The most vital recovery remains in US domestic leisure bookings.
- Sabre did not provide any guidance at this time due to the pandemic-driven uncertainty.
- Price action: SABR shares traded lower by 3.34% at $10.99 on the last check Tuesday.
