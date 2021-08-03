 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

L. B. Foster Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Margin Contraction
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
L. B. Foster Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Margin Contraction
  • L. B. Foster Co (NASDAQ: FSTRreported second-quarter sales growth of 9.2% year-over-year to $154.5 million, beating the consensus estimate of $141.23 million.
  • Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.27 from $0.66 in 2Q20, misses consensus estimates of $0.31.
  • The gross margin contracted by 295 bps to 16.9%. Adjusted EBITDA of $8.34 million fell from $12.91 million in 2Q20, and margin contracted by 370 bps to 5.4%.
  • L. B. Foster generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $6.84 million, compared to $8.12 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $4.59 million.
  • As of June 30, 2021, net debt was $33.1 million, a $4.4 million decrease from December 31, 2020.
  • The company believes year-over-year operating margins continue to be adversely affected by weakness in the midstream energy markets resulting in lower sales volumes in the Coatings and Measurement business unit. 
  • Backlog increased by 12.4% Y/Y to $253.2 million, reflecting a significant increase in the Infrastructure Solutions segment of $31.6 million. New orders were $138.6 million (+3.5% Y/Y).
  • Price action: FSTR shares traded lower by 0.17% at $18.13 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSTR)

How Does L.B. Foster's Debt Look?
L.B. Foster Secures $7M Subcontract For USACE Soo Locks Construction Project
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com