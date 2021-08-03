 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pitney Bowes Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates; Backs FY21 Outlook, Declares Dividend

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Pitney Bowes Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates; Backs FY21 Outlook, Declares Dividend
  • Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBIreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.2% year-on-year, to $899.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $895.46 million.
  • Revenue from Global eCommerce rose 5% to $418 million, Presort Services gained 14% to $135 million, and SendTech Solutions increased 8% to $346 million.
  • Total costs and expenses rose 6.4% Y/Y to $873.4 million.
  • Income from continuing operations before taxes rose 54.2% to $25.8 million.
  • The company held $799.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $95.9 million rose 7.1% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.11 beat the analyst consensus of $0.05.
  • "Importantly, Global Ecommerce made significant progress and was EBITDA positive in the quarter putting this business on track to our commitment of EBITDA positive for the full year," said CEO Marc B. Lautenbach.
  • Pitney Bowes declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $0.05 per share, payable on September 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 20, 2021.
  • Outlook: Pitney Bowes continues to expect annual revenue to grow in the low-to-mid single-digit range.
  • It sees FY21 EPS of $0.35-$0.42 versus the consensus of $0.35.
  • Price action: PBI shares are trading lower by 1.37% at $7.92 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PBI)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
Interest In Parcel Lockers Grows For Online Shopping-Addicted Americans
Global Logistics Warehouse Demand To Surge Through 2024, JLL Says
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kimberly-Clark, Gap And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com