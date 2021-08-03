 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EchoStar Shares Gain On Equipment, Broadband Services Driven Q2 Earnings Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
EchoStar Shares Gain On Equipment, Broadband Services Driven Q2 Earnings Beat
  • EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATSreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $499.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $479.2 million.
  • Services and other revenue increased 3.4% Y/Y to $431.3 million. Equipment revenue climbed 61.6% Y/Y to $68.6 million.
  • Higher equipment sales of $26.1 million to domestic and international enterprise customers and higher sales of broadband services of $12.4 million to consumer customers drove the revenue growth.
  • Hughes revenue rose 8.6% Y/Y to $492.3 million. EchoStar Satellite Services revenue increased 2.5% to $4.3 million. Corporate and Other revenue expanded 54.9% to $3.3 million.
  • Total Hughes broadband subscribers were 1.54 million as of Jun. 30. U.S. subscribers decreased by 20,000 to 1.14 million. In Latin America, subscribers increased by 9,000 to 0.39 million.
  • EPS of $0.41 beat the analyst consensus of $0.07.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.0%, while Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 233 bps to 37.4%.
  • It held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents. The company generated $308.6 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30.
  • It repurchased 2.4 million shares in Q2.
  • Price action: SATS shares traded higher by 4.95% at $23.875 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SATS)

Recap: EchoStar Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com