 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Townsquare Media Stock Gains On Beating Q2 Revenue Backed By Record Subscribers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Townsquare Media Stock Gains On Beating Q2 Revenue Backed By Record Subscribers
  • Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE: TSQreported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 44.9% year-on-year to $107.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $102.7 million.
  • Townsquare Interactive's net subscription revenue increased 19.7% Y/Y to $20.2 million, Advertising net revenue grew 50.4% Y/Y to $85.9 million, and Live Events net revenue was $1.2 million.
  • Townsquare Interactive added 1,350 net subscribers, achieving a record high. Digital revenue grew 36% Y/Y. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased $28.2 million to $30.3 million, an all-time high. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 2,542 bps to 28.2%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.53 missed the analyst consensus of $0.57.
  • Townsquare generated $31.2 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30, and held $25.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Over the next three years, the company expects double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue, fueling the expansion of its digital platform from $180 million of revenue (on a trailing twelve-month basis as of Jun. 30) to $250 million, CEO Bill Wilson stated.
  • Price action: TSQ shares traded higher by 6.02% at $13.04 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSQ)

Townsquare Media: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Townsquare Media
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Looking Into Townsquare Media's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com